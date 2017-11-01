Judge won't dismiss discrimination suit by slave descendants
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A federal judge in Georgia has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that claims racial discrimination is eroding one of the last Gullah-Geechee communities of slave descendants on the Southeast U.S. coast.
Residents and landowners from the tiny Hogg Hummock community on remote Sapelo Island sued the state and McIntosh County in December 2015. The lawsuit in U.S. District Court says the enclave of about 50 black residents is shrinking rapidly as landowners pay high property taxes yet receive few basic services, pressuring them to sell their property.
Attorneys for the state and county asked the court last year to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing slave descendants wrongly claimed discrimination compared to whites living on the mainland rather than whites on Sapelo Island. But Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. ruled Monday there is enough merit in the case to move forward with claims that agencies violated black landowners'
Those claims, "if supported by proof, may indicate that discriminatory intent exists or is at least plausible," Bowen wrote in his order. He concluded the black landowners "also allege a very specific motive for this conduct — to force Plaintiffs from Sapelo Island to make way for more commercially beneficial development and wealthy white residents."
Descendants of enslaved people known as Gullah, or Geechee in Georgia, live in small island communities scattered over 425 miles (684
Reachable only by boat from the mainland, the largely undeveloped barrier island about 60 miles (97
The judge dismissed several counts in the lawsuit, ruling some discrimination claims were improperly made under the federal Fair Housing Act and provisions of the Civil Rights Act prohibiting discrimination by programs receiving federal funds. He also dropped county tax assessors from the lawsuit, saying civil claims against them belong in state court.
Bowen ultimately ruled the lawsuit's broad race discrimination claims alleging violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution could move forward. So can civil counts accusing the state of operating ferry boats and docks that fail to meet federal accessibility standards for people with disabilities.