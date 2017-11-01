Macedonia fires honorary consul over murder charges

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia has fired its honorary consul in Barcelona, who has been charged with murdering his 3-year old twins in South Africa.

The Macedonian government says Mario-Cesar Deus Yela, a Spanish dentist, is awaiting trial in South Africa over the deaths of his two children during a family holiday in Cape Town in April.

It says in a statement that the criminal proceedings against Yela "constitute an obstacle to his further engagement."

South African police were called to Yela's holiday apartment after his former wife found the lifeless bodies of their children, Maximo and Octavia.