Mexico City prosecutors: 2 heads dumped near historic centre

Mexico City authorities are investigating a case of two severed heads dumped in public near the capital's historic colonial core.

A statement from the city prosecutor's office reports that a man left the heads in two black bags on a street corner early Wednesday. The corner is about eight blocks from the city's main square and about four from the notoriously gritty neighbourhood of Tepito.

Prosecutors say they do not have any missing person reports that could correspond to the severed heads and are looking into whether they may have come from elsewhere. There was no immediate word of any arrest.