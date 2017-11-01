'Obamacare' enrolment starts today: Here's what to look for

Health insurance shoppers face a new deadline, rising prices and fewer options for help as the Affordable Care Act's main enrolment window for 2018 coverage opens Wednesday.

The federal law created state-based marketplaces in which people can buy coverage with help from an income-based tax credit.

Experts say consumers should avoid last-minute shopping. The law's enrolment window closes Dec. 15 in most states, and websites that process the applications tend to bog down near the deadline. Last year, shoppers had until late January to make their choice.

The price of coverage is climbing more than 10 per cent in many markets, and funding cuts may leave shoppers with fewer options for help selecting a plan.