Ousted Catalan leader has summons for questioning Thursday

BARCELONA, Spain — Speculation is swirling around whether ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will defy a Spanish National Court order to appear for questioning Thursday as part of a rebellion probe following Catalan lawmakers' vote in favour of secession from Spain last week.

Puigdemont appeared at a news conference in Brussels Tuesday, saying he and the five ousted regional Catalan government colleagues who accompanied him there were seeking "freedom and safety" from Spanish authorities.