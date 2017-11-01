Patient detained in West Virginia ambulance hijacking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a psychiatric patient hijacked an ambulance and injured two paramedics in West Virginia.

News outlets report the man took control of the ambulance on an interstate in Kanawha County on Tuesday.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail the man was being transferred from a Charleston hospital to one in southern West Virginia.

Humphreys says one medic was able to exit the vehicle immediately, while the other one got out a short time later. It's unclear if they escaped or were let go.

Charleston police later stopped the ambulance in the city. The man was detained after he tried to run away.

It's unclear if he will face charges. He has not been identified.