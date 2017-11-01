Police chief to discuss officers' killing of black motorist

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis police chief plans to discuss a prosecutor's decision not to charge two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after he fled a traffic stop.

Chief Bryan Roach scheduled a news conference for Wednesday, a day after the special prosecutor announced no charges would be filed against officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard in the June death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Roach will also address the internal review his department is conducting of the officers' actions.

Authorities say Bailey was pulled over on June 29, but suddenly drove off and later crashed. The officers approached Bailey's vehicle and fired.