Police: 'Multiple parties down' in Colorado Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

