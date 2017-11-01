Police, sports stars trick-or-treat in Florida neighbourhood

TAMPA, Fla. — Police officers and sports stars handed out Halloween candy to dozens of children in a Florida neighbourhood where three people have died in apparently random shootings.

The more than 40 officers patrolling the Seminole Heights neighbourhood in Tampa offered comfort for residents like 28-year-old Alexandra Cannon, whose daughter trick-or-treated at Giddens Park on Tuesday night dressed as a pirate.

Cannon tells the Tampa Bay Times she's lived there since she was 3 and wasn't going to let the shootings stop her family from having a good time.