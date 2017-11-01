Police, sports stars trick-or-treat in Florida neighbourhood
TAMPA, Fla. — Police officers and sports stars handed out Halloween candy to dozens of children in a Florida
The more than 40 officers patrolling the Seminole Heights
Cannon tells the Tampa Bay Times she's lived there since she was 3 and wasn't going to let the shootings stop her family from having a good time.
Two men and a woman have been fatally shot since Oct. 9. Interim police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn were joined by WWE star Titus O'Neil, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archr and Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown to hand out candy.