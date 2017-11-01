Ratko Mladic's lawyers seek postponement of trial judgment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Lawyers for former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic have asked U.N. judges to postpone delivering their judgment in his genocide trial so Serbian doctors can visit him to assess his health.

Mladic was tried on 11 counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for allegedly overseeing atrocities by Serb forces in Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is scheduled to deliver its judgment on Nov. 22.