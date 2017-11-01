Social media firms urged to do more to fight Moscow meddling

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are demanding answers from leading social media companies about why they haven't done more to combat Russian interference on their sites.

One Democrat says congressional action might be needed in response to what she calls "the start of cyberwarfare" against American democracy.

Representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Goggle have struggled at times to defend themselves against complaints they didn't act quickly or thoroughly enough as it became evident that Russians used the sites to try and influence the 2016 U.S. election.