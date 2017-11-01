Soldier indicted for murder in slayings of wife, NY trooper

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A grand jury has indicted a soldier on 55 counts including murder in the slayings of his wife and a New York state trooper last summer outside Fort Drum.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports a Jefferson County grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday against 33-year-old Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, who was on active duty with the Army's 10th Mountain Division at the time of the July 9 attack.