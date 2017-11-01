Starbucks releases a colour-it-in-yourself holiday cup
NEW YORK — It'll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain's latest holiday design lets customers
The company says the cups — which are typically red-themed — will be in stores Wednesday. A cup sleeve to go with the cup will be red.
A plainer red cup from 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.
This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize.
"We hope they'll
Starbucks said it started working on the design in January and decided to go with a
Last year, it released about a dozen holiday cups that were designed by its customers. The holiday cups have been released since 1997.
