Suu Kyi makes 1st visit to conflict-torn northern Rakhine

Groups of Rohingya cross the Naf river at the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 1 2017. On Wednesday at least 2,000 exhausted and starving Rohingya crossed the swollen Naf river and waited along the border for permission to cross. It's a scene that's played out over and over again with heartbeaking regularity as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled persecution in Myanmar and escaped to neighboring Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is visiting conflict-torn northern Rakhine state for the first time and her government says a repatriation plan for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees who've fled violence is underway.

She arrived in the state capital Sittwe on Thursday morning and headed to restive northern Rakhine where many Rohingya villages were located. During a 2015 election campaign, she visited southern Rakhine, where there hasn't been much conflict.

Tin Maung Swe, a deputy director of the Rakhine government, said: "The state counsellor just arrived but she is heading to Maungdaw, northern Rakhine, with the state officials."

State counsellor is her official title.

Suu Kyi spokesman Zaw Htay would not release Suu Kyi's plans for the trip until later because of security concerns.

