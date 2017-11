Syrian bomb plot suspect to be kept in German jail

BERLIN — A judge has ordered a 19-year-old Syrian migrant suspected of plotting a bomb attack in Germany kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

The man, identified only as Yamen A. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested Tuesday in the northeastern city of Schwerin. Prosecutors said he was brought before a judge at a closed-doors hearing Wednesday and ordered held on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence.

Authorities say he had procured chemicals used to make the explosive TATP and other bomb-making materials usually used to build a remote-controlled bomb. They see no evidence that he was a member of a terror group.