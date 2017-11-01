Teen wearing 'Scream' mask, wielding plastic knife arrested
A
A
Share via Email
ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida teenager who wielded a plastic knife and wore a mask from the movie "Scream" has been arrested after scaring two women.
The Orlando Sentinel reports 18-year-old Bernardo Jose Teran was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault while wearing the mask. Orlando police say he approached the women at Royal Bay Apartments.
A woman told police that she noticed someone standing about 5 feet (1
Police said they spotted Teran wearing the mask in a nearby wooded area and arrested him. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.