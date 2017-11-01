Telescope permit decision appealed to Hawaii Supreme Court
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — Opponents of a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain are appealing the state land board's approval of the project's construction permit.
Richard Wurdeman, an attorney representing some of the opponents, filed a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court on Monday.
The board in September approved a construction permit for Thirty Meter Telescope. Opponents of the $1.4 billion project say it will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians while supporters say it will provide educational and economic opportunities.
The opponents appealed directly to the state Supreme Court because of a law that allows certain contested-case hearing decisions to bypass the Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Kealoha Pisciotta, one of the leaders fighting the telescope, says other participants opposing the project are expected to also file appeals this week.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: OPP expect body count to rise in 'apocalyptical' 14-vehicle pileup on Hwy 400
-
Floating trash bin installed in Halifax, making its Canadian debut
-
Inside the unrelenting world of sexual harassment for a female stand-up comic
-
Russia backs Iran after Donald Trump refuses to re-certify nuclear deal