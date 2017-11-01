Temporary dump in storm-ravaged southeast Texas city closed
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A makeshift dumping ground used to sort
City of Port Arthur spokeswoman Risa Carpenter says the site was closed Sunday as contractors finished their first sweep of ruined furniture and appliances left curbside in the Gulf Coast city. About 80
Carpenter says air and soil tests show the site is safe.
The city kept the site operating even after local environmental activists and residents formed a human blockade to keep dump trucks from entering. One local activist says concerns remain about the long-term effects of "living next to a two-story pile of toxic debris."