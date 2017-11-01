Temporary dump in storm-ravaged southeast Texas city closed

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A makeshift dumping ground used to sort mouldy debris from buildings flooded after Hurricane Harvey in Texas has been closed after a weeks-long campaign by the neighbourhood's predominantly elderly black homeowners complaining of potential health risks.

City of Port Arthur spokeswoman Risa Carpenter says the site was closed Sunday as contractors finished their first sweep of ruined furniture and appliances left curbside in the Gulf Coast city. About 80 per cent of the city's homes were left flooded by the storm.

Carpenter says air and soil tests show the site is safe.