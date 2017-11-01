Texas death row inmate from Dominican Republic loses appeal

HOUSTON — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has refused an appeal from a man from the Dominican Republic on Texas death row for the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Houston boy.

The state's highest criminal court ruled Wednesday in the case of 50-year-old Obel Cruz-Garcia.

Cruz-Garcia was convicted in 2013 of the 1992 slaying of Angelo Garcia, who was abducted from a Houston apartment. A woman at the apartment also was raped.

Cruz-Garcia was in prison in Puerto Rico for kidnapping when DNA testing in 2007 linked him to the rape and led to the capital murder charges. Evidence showed Cruz-Garcia was one of two masked men who broke into the apartment Sept. 30, 1992, and that he fled the country two days later.