Texas governor voiced 'concern' about Red Cross after Harvey

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, displaced South Houston residents Oralia Guerra and Diamond Robinson huddle together to stay warm underneath Red Cross blankets at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, he raised concerns with the American Red Cross following Hurricane Harvey that donated money wasn't getting to people who need it. (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he raised concerns with the American Red Cross following Hurricane Harvey that donated money wasn't getting to people who needed it.

Abbott said Wednesday that it seemed like hundreds of millions of dollars weren't being handed out in a timely or "well-directed fashion." His office says the most recent conversations with Red Cross officials were in September.

Red Cross spokeswoman Elizabeth Penniman says the organization believes it has been transparent in its response to Harvey and would reach out again to Abbott's office.

The Red Cross came under criticism after Harvey based on struggles to respond to past disasters. The organization says it has raised $429 million in donations and pledges for Harvey.

Abbott spoke from Washington where he's pushing for more federal rebuilding dollars.

