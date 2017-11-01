Texas officers wounded, suspect killed in gun battle

ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities say a drug suspect opened fire on suburban Dallas police officers as they approached a home to serve a search warrant, wounding two before being killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says a member of the department's tactical team was shot more than once during Tuesday afternoon's gun battle and is in stable condition Wednesday. Another officer suffered a hand injury, but it's not clear if the officer was struck by a bullet or shrapnel.

Police haven't released the name or sex of the suspect, who died at the scene.