The Latest: 2 officers to face police board over shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist by Indianapolis police officers (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Indianapolis' police chief says two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist could appear before the department's firearms review board later this week.

Chief Bryan Roach said during a Wednesday news conference that the board will meet Friday to begin assessing whether officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard followed department policies in the June death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

A special prosecutor announced Tuesday that the officers wouldn't face criminal charges in the shooting. Authorities say Bailey pulled over for a traffic stop on June 29, but suddenly drove off and later crashed. The officers approached Bailey's vehicle and fired.

Roach said Wednesday that the officers will remain on administrative duties until he receives the board's recommendation and decides whether they'll face disciplinary action.

__

8:55 a.m.

