The Latest: Argentine president reacts to bike path attack

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says that the New York City bike path attack "has hit hard all Argentines" and that "there is no place for grey areas" in the fight against terrorism.

Five of the eight people killed in Tuesday's truck attack in Manhattan were members of a group visiting the city to celebrate the anniversary of their 1987 graduation from a high school in the central Argentine city of Rosario.

Macri said Wednesday that "all of us have to be committed from head to toe in the fight against terrorism." His comments came during an event with a money laundering task force.

In Rosario, there was a minute of silence at the polytechnic high school the victims attended.

The attack killed eight people and seriously injured 11. The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium said in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.

