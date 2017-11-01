The Latest: Board rejects move to drop case against officer

BALTIMORE — The Latest on an administrative police board that is hearing a disciplinary case against a Baltimore police officer (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A board considering whether to discipline an officer at the wheel of a police van when a young, black arrestee was fatally injured will inspect the vehicle at Baltimore Police Department headquarters.

The department wants to fire Caesar Goodson for what it argues were violations of its policies in the handling of Freddie Gray after his arrest in 2015.

Goodson's lawyer asked the board Wednesday to drop the case, saying an attorney for the department failed to submit exculpatory or mitigating evidence to a panel that charged Goodson. Neil Duke, the department's lawyer, says the defence failed to identify any such evidence. The board rejected the request.

Duke rested his case Wednesday.

The board planned to view the van Wednesday afternoon before meeting Thursday to hear from defence witnesses.

5:01 a.m.

Officer Edward Nero testified Tuesday that Gray "was not showing any signs of a medical emergency" when he was first arrested and placed in the van.

The disciplinary hearing is expected to last into next week.