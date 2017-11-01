The Latest: Governor weighs next step in LGBT rights battle

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on a Louisiana appeal court's ruling that Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order aimed at protecting the rights of LGBT people in state employment and government contracts is unconstitutional (all times local):

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is considering his next step now that a state appeal court has ruled against his executive order banning discrimination in government employment and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Democratic governor and advocates for the LGBT community reacted to Wednesday's ruling by saying that such discrimination is wrong — and bad for economic development.

Leaders of two organizations — Forum for Equality and Louisiana Trans Advocates — say failure to protect people from discrimination could hurt business recruitment.

Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry had challenged Edwards' executive order. Landry said Edwards exceeded his constitutional authority with the order.

Edwards argued he has authority to issue a policy governing employment and contracting standards

He could appeal to Louisiana's Supreme Court.

Louisiana's governor has lost his latest effort to revive an executive order aimed at protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in state government.

A three-judge panel of a Louisiana appeal court ruled Wednesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards lacked authority to issue his April 2016 order banning discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The appeal court panel sided with a lower court judge who blocked enforcement of the order in December at Attorney General Jeff Landry's urging.

Landry, a Republican, says Edwards unconstitutionally sought to create state law and circumvent Louisiana lawmakers who refused to approve such LGBT-rights protections.