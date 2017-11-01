The Latest: MNsure site receives 40K visits on opening day
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on open
6:15 p.m.
Officials report a smooth start on the first day of open
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the exchange said it had already seen more than 40,000 visits to its
Minnesota is one of just 12 states with its own health insurance exchange — called MNsure — and the state is capitalizing on that autonomy.
Minnesota has extended its open
MNsure.org will stay open 24 hours a day through Saturday, Nov. 4.
___
12:05 a.m.
Open
President Donald Trump's administration has halved this year's open
Open
Exchange chief executive Allison O'Toole says that freedom gives Minnesota the reins.
Premiums are largely stable in Minnesota this year due to a new, $549 million state program to control costs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Inside the unrelenting world of sexual harassment for a female stand-up comic
-
Video: OPP expect body count to rise in 'apocalyptical' 14-vehicle pileup on Hwy 400
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Russia backs Iran after Donald Trump refuses to re-certify nuclear deal