The Latest: Police: Man fired at witness after student shot

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a man arrested in a fatal Utah carjacking attempt and Colorado homicide (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Police say a man arrested in a carjacking attempt that killed a University of Utah student also fired at a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting.

Jail documents released late Tuesday say 24-year-old Austin Boutain told police he fired two rounds at an unidentified woman as she ran away after he shot student CheinWei Guo (CHEN-way GOW), who is from China.

There is no indication the woman was injured.

The documents also say Boutain acknowledged taking three guns from a home in Colorado.

He was arrested Tuesday after an overnight manhunt when a librarian spotted him at a library. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder, robbery and other charges.

Boutain is also wanted for questioning in the death of a 63-year-old man in Golden, Colorado. No attorney or publicly listed phone numbers have been available for him.

__

6 a.m.

Police say they're still trying to figure out the events that led up to a 24-year-old ex-convict killing a 23-year-old devout Mormon in a Utah canyon.

ChenWei Guo came to the U.S. from China, joined the Mormon church at 16 and later chose to study computer science at the University of Utah.

Friends say the 23-year-old often could be found trekking canyons around Salt Lake City, like the one where his body was found Monday night.

Authorities say a parolee shot Guo after he demanded the student's car.

After a massive manhunt, police arrested suspect Austin Boutain on Tuesday.