Trump fatigue? Female mayoral candidates dominate in Seattle
SEATTLE — A former U.S. attorney and an urban planner are vying to become the second female mayor in Seattle's history.
Both Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon jumped into the race after sex abuse allegations surfaced against former Mayor Ed Murray.
The last time a woman was elected mayor in Seattle was 1926, when Bertha Knight Landes became the first female to lead a major American city.
The race between Moon and Durkan has keyed on how the city will respond to the changes largely brought by Amazon, which employs about 40,000 people in the city. Housing prices have skyrocketed amid constant complaints about traffic and worries that the poor and middle class are being priced out.