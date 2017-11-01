Tunisia: Extremist stabs 2 police officers near Parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say a suspected Islamic extremist has stabbed two police officers near the Parliament headquarters but was quickly arrested.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the attacker was known to authorities for radicalism and that he attacked the officers Wednesday in the name of jihad.

The statement said one of the officers is in intensive care and the other was treated in a hospital for lighter injuries. One was stabbed in the neck and the other in the forehead.