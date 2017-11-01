US construction spending up 0.3 per cent in September
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending increased 0.3
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the September gain followed a tiny 0.1
Despite a slump in homebuilding this year, economists remain optimistic that the low level of unemployment will soon spark a rebound in sales and construction. The overall economy grew at a 3
All of the strength in Wednesday's report came from a 2.6
Residential housing showed no increase, while non-residential construction dropped 0.8
Overall spending was $1.22 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a gain of 2
In the non-residential area, office construction was down 1.1