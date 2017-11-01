US fishermen's catch up in value, volume declines slightly
A
A
Share via Email
The federal government says American fisheries grew by a little more than 2
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says in an annual report released Wednesday that U.S. commercial fishermen brought 9.6 billion pounds (4.3 billion kilograms) of seafood to land last year — down 1.5
The catch was valued at $5.3 billion, 2.1
The report says the U.S. also imported more seafood in 2016 than the previous year. The average American ate almost 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) of fish and shellfish last year, slightly down from 2015.