Voters force referendum on new communication tapping law

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch electoral commission says an advisory referendum will be held next year on a law giving intelligence agencies sweeping new powers to tap electronic communications.

The commission announced Tuesday that 384,126 citizens signed a valid request for the referendum, easily surpassing the 300,000 threshold necessary to put the new law to a public vote.

The referendum will likely be held March 21 next year at the same time as municipal elections.

It will be the second time the Netherlands has held such a referendum. Last year, voters rejected Dutch ratification of a European Union pact with Ukraine.