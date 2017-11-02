10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. HOUSE REPUBLICANS UNFURL TAX OVERHAUL

The blueprint mingles lower personal and corporate rates with fewer deductions for home buyers and families with steep medical bills.

2. LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON TRUMP'S TWEETS

They say the president's call for the death penalty for the man charged in the New York truck attack is unlikely to give defence attorneys grounds to argue that Trump has ruined the jury pool.

3. WHO'S SEIZING REINS OF DIPLOMACY IN MIDDLE EAST

After watching for years as the U.S. called the shots in the region, Russia's Putin is establishing footholds and striking alliances with unlikely partners.

4. TRUMP PICKS NEW FED BOSS

Jerome Powell, a moderate member of the Federal Reserve's board, is seen as a safe pick whose selection will likely assure investors hoping for continuity at the central bank.

5. WHY HOUSTON'S LIKELY TO STAY STRONG

The World Series champion Astros could be great for years to come with most of their key pieces under contract for some time.

6. BACKERS OF BREAKAWAY REGION BEHIND BARS

A Spanish judge jails nine former members of Catalonia's separatist government and is considering an international arrest warrant for the region's ousted president, now in Belgium.

7. TRIPADVISOR SAYS REVIEWS REPORTING RAPE NOT CENSORED

The company defends its policies on reviews that contain allegations of rape or other crimes, in response to claims that such postings were deleted.

8. WAIT ON FOR APPLE'S 'GAME-CHANGER'

The much-anticipated iPhone X is testing the patience of consumers and investors as demand outstrips suppliers' capacity.

9. WHAT'S SPARKING INTEREST IN THE PHAROAHS

Scientists say they've found a hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century.

10. RISING NFL STAR LOST TO INJURY