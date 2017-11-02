3 PETA protesters barred from SeaWorld San Diego
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — Three animal rights activists are barred from SeaWorld San Diego after participating in a protest led by actor James Cromwell.
A judge Thursday also barred Ricky Chavez Rodriguez, Lyanne Fernandez and Lisa Lange from its waterslide park, Aquatica, for three years.
The three People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals members and Cromwell barged into an Orca Encounter show on July 24 with signs reading "SeaWorld Kills." PETA wants the orcas released from tanks.
SeaWorld said the three acted aggressively when security staff removed them. PETA has said the guards roughed them up.
SeaWorld San Diego President Marilyn Hannes said the ruling shows such
PETA says both parties agreed on the ban. It plans to still protest against SeaWorld.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox