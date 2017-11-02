A snapshot of Jerome Powell, Trump's pick to be Fed chair
A
A
Share via Email
NAME: Jerome H. "Jay" Powell
BIRTHDATE: Feb. 4, 1953
BIRTHPLACE: Washington, D.C.
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in politics, Princeton University, 1975; law degree, Georgetown University, 1979.
EXPERIENCE: Member, Federal Reserve board, 2012 to present; visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington; partner at the Carlyle Group, 1997 through 2005; assistant secretary and undersecretary at Treasury Department during administration of President George H.W. Bush; after graduating from law school in 1979, joined Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co.
FAMILY: Married with 3 children.
QUOTE: "Simple policy rules are widely thought to be both interesting and useful but to represent only a small part of the analysis needed to assess the appropriate path for policy. I am unable to think of any critical, complex human activity that could be safely reduced to a simple summary equation."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal