Air National Guard frequent flyer to war zones
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Air National Guard is a branch of the military perhaps best known for its role in responding to natural disasters.
Since
Air Guard spokesman Sgt. Michael Houk says 7,390 Guard airmen nationally were deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq last year, and 6,578 so far this year.
Among those that have been frequently deployed is the 130th Airlift Wing based in Charleston, West Virginia.
The 130th's Capt. Holli Nelson says six of the 130th Airlift Wing's eight planes have deployed to southwestern Asia this year, flying missions to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment