Air National Guard frequent flyer to war zones

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Boyles stands on the tarmac in Charleston, W.Va., by one of the Air National Guard's C-130 cargo planes on which he's worked as a load master for three decades flying around the U.S. and the world including the war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan. Under the Trump administration, those missions for the 130th Airlift Wing are continuing this year, with six of its eight planes deployed to southwestern Asia. (AP Photo/Michael Virtanen)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Air National Guard is a branch of the military perhaps best known for its role in responding to natural disasters.

Since 9-11 , however, the Guard increasingly has deployed its resources to conflict zones. The trend appears likely to continue as conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq drag on and the Pentagon struggles to reverse previous cuts to Army forces.

Air Guard spokesman Sgt. Michael Houk says 7,390 Guard airmen nationally were deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq last year, and 6,578 so far this year.

Among those that have been frequently deployed is the 130th Airlift Wing based in Charleston, West Virginia.

The 130th's Capt. Holli Nelson says six of the 130th Airlift Wing's eight planes have deployed to southwestern Asia this year, flying missions to Iraq and Afghanistan.

