Alaska kennel of Iditarod champ in doping scandal probed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska investigators say they've found no evidence of animal cruelty after an animal rights group complained about a kennel operated by four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey, who was recently accused in a dog-doping scandal.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough hasn't released specifics of its investigation. Alaska State Troopers also are separately investigating complaints against a kennel, but won't identify the musher.

The borough says in a release that it investigated after receiving complaints from an individual and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Borough officials and Seavey didn't immediately return messages Thursday.

PETA asked for investigations based on a whistleblower's reports of sick, injured or dead dogs.