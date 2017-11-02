Appeal filed by general detained for contempt at Guantanamo
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Lawyers have asked a civilian judge in Washington to release a Marine Corps general detained at Guantanamo Bay for contempt of court.
Attorney Barry Pollack asked a judge Thursday to reverse a ruling which found that Brig. Gen. John Baker should be confined to quarters for 21 days and fined $1,000 for dismissing three
Baker is the official in charge of
Pollack says that Baker's actions do not amount to contempt and the Guantanamo court has no authority over the general because he is a U.S. citizen.
A Pentagon official known as a convening authority would need to approve Baker's sentence before it is final.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus