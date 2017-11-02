Arizona's first baby sea lion born at zoo west of Phoenix
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park west of Phoenix has welcomed Arizona's first baby sea lion.
Officials say the pup was born a few weeks ago.
Since it's the first marine mammal to be born in Arizona, the baby has been named Sunny.
Wildlife World officials say guests will also be able to feed the sea lions during their two scheduled feeding times.
The park is located in Litchfield Park and is home to more than 6,000 animals.
