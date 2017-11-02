Austin authorities seek road rage slaying suspect in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County prosecutors say they're working to extradite from Mexico the suspect in a fatal road rage shooting in Austin.

Eighteen-year-old Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes is facing a murder charge for the September shooting death of 48-year-old Alfred Lockett in an Austin drug store parking lot. Witnesses say the shooting culminated a high-speed confrontation involving two cars that ended in the store lot.

Police say surveillance video from the store shows Carbajal fleeing the parking lot after witnesses said he walked up to Lockett's car and fired a gun at the driver who was still in the car.