Authorities search for woman's ID in killer's timeline

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities piecing together the life of a deceased man suspected of killing his toddler daughter and five other people want to learn about a woman he was seen with in the 1970s.

They say the woman may be the mother the child fathered by Terry Peder Rasmussen, who used multiple names in numerous states.

Authorities believe that among his victims was an unnamed woman and three girls whose bodies were found in barrels near a New Hampshire park in 1985 and 2000, and that he fathered one of them.

Authorities say Rasmussen was seen with a woman in Payson, Arizona, around Christmas 1975 or 1976. They've released a 1973 booking photo of him from an arrest in Phoenix.