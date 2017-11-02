California fire victims seek housing in tight, pricey market

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The most destructive wildfires in California's history have left thousands of people desperately seeking housing in a U.S. region that already had a housing shortage and some of the nation's highest rents and home prices.

Many fire victims have doubled up in bedrooms or slept on living room floors at the homes of friends or family.

But they are struggling to find long-term housing in a booming rental market that faced a shortage before the blazes destroyed more than 6,000 homes.