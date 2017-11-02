California governor rejects parole for ex-Mexican Mafia head
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for a former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader, saying the double-murderer remains a danger to society.
For the third time in three years, Brown on Thursday overruled a parole panel's decision to free Rene Enriquez from prison.
Enriquez has been in prison since 1993 for murder, assault and drug trafficking. He quit the Mexican Mafia in 2002 and has
Brown commended Enriquez for trying to turn his life around. But in his review, Brown noted his brutal past and said he doesn't believe Enriquez has shown he understands why he committed such violence.
Brown also said that Enriquez remains an enemy of the Mexican Mafia and freeing him could expose anyone near him to danger.
