Child's Halloween treat was marijuana derivative, not heroin
OAK HILL, W.Va. — West Virginia police say lab results on a substance found in a child's trick-or-treat bag came back as a derivative of marijuana, not heroin as originally thought.
WSAZ-TV reports the substance was field-tested on Tuesday night in Oak Hill and had tested as heroin. No one was injured, including the 3-year-old girl whose bag it was found in.
The substance was then tested by the West Virginia State Police lab.
Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman says the discovery doesn't change the severity of the
Whisman says the girl's mother had called police after finding a dark substance wrapped in a glove.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com
