Clash emerges over Puerto Rico power restoration timeline

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are clashing over when power will be fully restored to the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico officials say Thursday that the state-owned utility is generating 37 per cent of its regular output and aims for 95 per cent by mid-December. But a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official says the goal is to restore 75 per cent by the end of January.

The difference in estimates comes two days after the state-owned utility cancelled a heavily scrutinized $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings after the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20.