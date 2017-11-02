Clash emerges over Puerto Rico power restoration timeline
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are clashing over when power will be fully restored to the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria.
Puerto Rico officials say Thursday that the state-owned utility is generating 37
The difference in estimates comes two days after the state-owned utility
Power company director Ricardo Ramos says he is recommending that Oklahoma-based Cobra Acquisitions, which has a $200 million contract with the government, subcontract the workers Whitefish had employed.
