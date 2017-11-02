Cleveland's art museum out to add visitors, acquire more art
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art has some lofty goals.
The museum is releasing a plan for the next decade that includes increasing attendance, expanding its endowment and acquiring $1 billion worth of art through purchases and gifts.
The museum also wants to begin working on creating a new art history institute.
The museum director tells The Plain Dealer that the long-range plans introduced Wednesday are ambitious and the museum's focus on serving the public will increase.
A new fundraising campaign will help fund some of the plans. The museum also wants to increase revenue from membership and annual giving.
The Cleveland Museum of Art recently completed a $320 million expansion and renovation project.
One goal is to increase attendance to 1 million a year from the current average of just over 600,000.
