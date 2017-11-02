Competency exams next for 3 teens in rock-throwing death
FLINT, Mich. — A judge has ordered mental competency exams for three of five Michigan teens charged in the death of a man who was struck by a rock while
The evaluations ordered Thursday will delay the case until Jan. 11. The five are charged with second-degree murder.
Ken White died when a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass on Oct. 18 in Genesee County crashed through a windshield and killed him. He was a passenger in a van.
A judge ordered mental evaluations for 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky and 15-year-old Trevor Gray.
Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130
