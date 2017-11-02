Democratic lawmakers sue over Trump hotel lease secrecy
WASHINGTON — Democratic members of the House oversight committee are suing the Trump administration for its refusal to turn over information about the Trump family's lease of the Trump Hotel in Washington.
They filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. district court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
It accuses the acting head of the General Services Administration of violating a nearly 90-year-old law and preventing congressional oversight.
A spokeswoman said the GSA doesn't comment on pending litigation.
The Trump Washington hotel in the federally-owned Old Post Office building lost more than $1 million dollars its first two months of operation. After Trump became president its fortunes reversed, turning a $1.97 million profit as of August.
