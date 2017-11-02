Ex-Trump campaign official withdraws nomination for Ag post

WASHINGTON — A former Trump campaign official who has been linked to the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller has withdrawn his nomination for an Agriculture post.

Sam Clovis says in a letter to President Donald Trump dated Thursday that he does "not want to be a distraction or a negative influence." Clovis cites what he calls "relentless assaults on you and your team" that "seem to be a blood sport."

This week, it was revealed that Clovis had communications with George Papadopoulos, who's admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries.