'Fake news' is Collins Dictionary's word of the year 2017
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — After a U.S. presidential campaign dominated by charges of fake news, Collins Dictionary has designed the term the Collins Word of the Year 2017.
The word — two words actually — will be added to the next print edition of the dictionary.
Collins said Thursday the use of the term rose 365
The term has been picked up by U.S. President Donald Trump, who routinely characterizes critical reports as "fake news" in his tweets.
Collins' head of language content Helen Newstead said the term "fake news" has been inescapable this year.
She said it has contributed to "the undermining of society's trust in news reporting."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment